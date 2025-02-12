Bharat Tex 2025 Kicks Off In Greater Noida Today, Traffic Advisory Issued

The 2nd edition of Bharat Tex 2025 - Handicrafts is kicking off today, February 12, and will run until February 15th at the India Expo Centre & Mart in Greater Noida. Organized by the Bharat Tex Trade Federation (BTTF) and supported by the Ministry of Textiles, Government of India, this prestigious event aims to showcase India's rich textile heritage and innovation.

The event will feature over 5,000 exhibitors, highlighting India's capabilities in the textile industry, with a focus on innovation, sustainability, and investment opportunities. Bharat Tex 2025 will also host knowledge sessions, masterclasses, and roundtable discussions, providing a platform for industry leaders, manufacturers, exporters, and innovators to connect and share ideas.

Bharat Tex 2025 will span across two major venues: the India Expo Centre & Mart in Greater Noida (February 12-15) and Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi (February 14-17).

Apparel Export Promotion Council (AEPC) Chairman Sudhir Sekhri said sustainability has become a central theme in the global textiles industry and Bharat Tex is committed to promoting eco-friendly practices. "The event will showcase sustainable innovations, including organic fabrics, recycled materials and energy-efficient production technologies," he said.

Traffic Advisory Ahead of Event

The Noida traffic police have issued a traffic diversion advisory to mitigate congestion around the India Expo Mart, ahead of the event.

"Traffic pressure is likely to increase near the venue in Greater Noida. We will effect diversions at the Expo Centre itself if the congestion increases. Parking arrangements have been made at the NASA ground in Knowledge Park. Traffic police personnel will be deployed at the spot to facilitate visitor commutes to the venue," Lakhan Singh Yadav, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) said.

To manage traffic flow during the event, vehicles travelling towards the IFS Villa roundabout from the Galgotias exit will be redirected towards the Expo Mart roundabout and the Sharda roundabout. From there, they can continue their journey via the LG roundabout.

Additionally, traffic on the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway may be briefly halted on Wednesday to facilitate the arrival of the Union Textile Minister Giriraj Singh who will inaugurate the event.