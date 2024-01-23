Rahul Gandhi's Yatra To Re-Enter Assam, Himanta Sarma Has A Condition

Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra is now moving through Northeast

The Himanta Biswa Sarma government in Assam has denied permission to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's Yatra to enter Guwahati roads as it re-enters Assam today after its Meghalaya leg. The move comes amid a heated exchange between the Assam Chief Minister and Congress leaders, who have accused him of creating roadblocks in Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra.

Arguing that it is a working day in Guwahati and allowing the yatra to move through city roads may lead to traffic snarls, the state administration has asked the rally to take the national highway route as it moves towards lower Assam.

This comes a day after dramatic scenes played out near the shrine of a 15th century social reformer in Assam. Mr Gandhi had planned to visit the birthplace of Vaishnav saint Srimanta Sankardeva near Guwahati yesterday. Soon after the plan was announced, Chief Minister Sarma urged Mr Gandhi not to visit the shrine before the Ram Mandir 'pran pratistha' ceremony in Ayodhya.

"I urge Rahul Gandhi to not create a notion that there is a competition between Ram Temple and Batadrava Satra because the TV channels will be flashing Ram Temple Pran Pratishtha ceremony on one side and him visiting Mahapurush Srimanta Sankardeva's birthplace on the other side. This won't be good for Assam." Mr Sarma said.

The shrine's managing committee, too, said Mr Gandhi will not be allowed to enter before 3 pm.

The Congress leader and his associates were stopped on their way to the shrine. Thereafter, they sat on a dharna at the site of the roadblock. Party MP Gaurav Gogoi and Batadrava MLA Sibamoni Bora proceeded to the shrine and offered prayers.

Speaking to the media later, Mr Gandhi said he believes in the philosophy of Sankardeva. "We, like him, believe in bringing people together and not spreading hatred. He is like a guru to us and gives us direction. So I had thought when I came to Assam, I should offer my respects to him,'' he said.

'Gaurav Gogoi and all can go, but only Rahul Gandhi cannot go. I don't know, there may be some reason, but I will go to Batadrava when I get an opportunity," he said.

Now, the Congress yatra has been denied permission to enter Guwahati roads. Instead, it must travel via the National Highway 27, bypassing Guwahati.

The Congress has alleged that the Himanta Biswa Sarma government is creating hurdles in the yatra. They have also referred to the incident in which a group of workers started raising 'Jai Shri Ram' and 'Modi, Modi' slogans while Mr Gandhi's yatra was passing. "Since our entry in Assam, the most corrupt CM in India has been carrying out relentless attacks on our convoys, properties and leaders using his goons," the Congress has alleged.

Mr Gandhi's yatra, meanwhile, hit a roadblock in Meghalaya, where the BJP is part of the ruling alliance.

A plan for an interaction between the Congress leader and students at a university in Meghalaya was cancelled after permission was denied. Mr Gandhi will now meet students at a hotel near the Assam-Meghalaya border. At Meghalaya, he will also be meeting Congress leaders from the Northeast.