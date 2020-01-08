All India Strike By Trade Unions Today To Hit Banking, Transport Services

The trade unions have said they are protesting against central government policies and press for 12-point common demands of the working class on pay hike, fixing of minimum wage, social security, uniform five-day week, among others.

A day before the strike, the government had warned the trade unions of "consequences" if they joined the strike. "Any employee going on strike in any form would face the consequences which, besides deduction of wages, may also include appropriate disciplinary action," an order issued by the Ministry of Personnel said on Tuesday.

Quoting a Supreme Court ruling, the order had urged government officers "not to sanction casual leave asked for by employees during the period of the proposed strike" and called on the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) to keep vigil.

Banking services like deposit and withdrawal, cheque clearing and instrument issuance are expected to be impacted due to Bharat Bandh. However, services at private sector banks are unlikely to be impacted. India's largest bank by assets, the State Bank of India (SBI), has said that the strike called on January 8 will have a "minimal impact" on its operations as the membership of its bank employees in the strike is "very few".

Apart from the CITU, nine other trade unions that are a part of the strike are: Indian National Trade Union Congress (INTUC), All India Trade Union Congress (AITUC), Hind Mazdoor Sabha (HMS), All India United Trade Union Centre (AIUTUC), Trade Union Coordination Centre (TUCC), Self, Employed Women's Association (SEWA), All India Central Council of Trade Unions (AICCTU), Labour Progressive Federation (LPF), United Trade Union Congress (UTUC).

Trade union leaders have claimed the government has failed to tackle challenges posed by a crisis-ridden economy and is, instead, busy privatising and selling public sector units (PSUs). The government's actions are "detrimental to the national interest and national development," they said.

In Bengal, trade unions affiliated to Left and other parties had called for a bandh against the economic policies of the BJP-led government at the Centre. However, the state government has said it is not supporting any bandh.

In Kerala, the trade unions have exempted the state's tourism sector from the general strike.

Last week Labour Minister Santosh Gangwar held a meeting with trade union leaders but failed to convince them to call off the strike. The unions are also unhappy about the lack of Indian Labour Conferences - a meeting with the Ministry of Labour and Unemployment - has not been held since 2015.