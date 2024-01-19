Bhagwant Mann's 'We Will Split It (Money) 50:50' Swipe At Probe Agency

Stating that the Aam Aadmi Party was doing "politics of work", Bhagwant Mann took a swipe at the Enforcement Directorate investigating the alleged financial fraud in the Delhi liquor policy case.

The Punjab Chief Minister alleged that the BJP government at the Centre was trying to scare off the AAP leaders by getting them arrested in various cases.

"They (those in power) threaten us that they will put us in jail. ED (Enforcement Directorate) officials say they don't any proof (against AAP leaders), but they have to come (to take action) because they have orders from their bosses," said Mr Mann at a public meeting in South Goa's Benaulim constituency.

"I told them you take what you find from our house, we will split it 50:50. We don't find anything, so how will you," said Mr Mann, adding that he was a famous artist who gave up all to serve the country and do something for its people.

Arvind Kejriwal and Bhagwant Mann arrived in Goa on Thursday on a three-day visit to take stock of the party's preparedness for the soon-to-be held Lok Sabha elections.

Mr Kejriwal was issued a summons by the probe agency, which investigates financial fraud, last week for the fourth time. The Chief Minister skipped it yet again.

His party has alleged that the BJP wants Mr Kejriwal to be arrested so that he cannot campaign for the Lok Sabha polls.