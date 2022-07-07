'Day Of My Wedding..': Bhagwant Mann's Bride Gurpreet Kaur Shares Photo

Bhagwant Mann, 48, is marrying Gurpreet Kaur at a very private ceremony at his Chandigarh home.

Hours before Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's wedding, his bride Gurpreet Kaur shared a photo from her twitter handle.

Gurpreet Kaur, 32, wrote, "Din Shagna Da Chadya... (the day of my wedding has arrived)".

This is Mr Mann's second marriage. He had separated from his first wife in 2015 and has two children -- daughter Seerat Kaur (21) and son Dilshan (17).

Gurpreet Kaur completed medicine in 2018. She is the youngest of three sisters. She reportedly assisted in Mr Mann's campaign during the Punjab elections earlier this year. Mr Mann became Chief Minister after AAP swept the election, defeating the Congress.

Ms Kaur's family is from Kurukshetra's Pehwa locality. Her father, Inderjit Singh is a farmer.

Her sisters stay abroad. Sources close to Mr Mann said their families have been associated for years.

Her uncle, Gurinder Jeet, told NDTV that Gurpreet was always good at studies.

She completed her MBBS from a private university in Haryana four years ago. Her neighbours in Pehowa said they came to know through the media that she is marrying the Chief Minister.

"We know the bride by the name of Gopi. It was only in the morning that we came to know she was getting married to the Punjab Chief Minister," said a neighbour quoted by ANI.