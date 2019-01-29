Bhagwant Mann To Take Over As AAP's Punjab Chief On January 30

Bhagwant Mann had quit as AAP's Punjab Chief over Arvind Kejriwal's apology to Bikram Singh Majithia.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) lawmaker Bhagwant Mann will take over the reins of the party's Punjab unit on January 30, it was announced on Tuesday.

The Sangrur Lok Sabha member, Mr Mann will be formally installed the Punjab President at a ceremony in Chandigarh which will be attended by Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi and in-charge of Punjab affairs Manish Sisodia.

The decision to reinstall Mr Mann as the party chief comes close on the heels of the party's core committee unanimously rejecting his resignation and forwarding its decision to the National Political Affairs Committee (PAC) for review last week.

Mr Mann had resigned from the post after an apology was tendered in March 2018 by AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal to Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Bikram Singh Majithia for calling him "Punjab's drug lord".