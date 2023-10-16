Bhagwant Mann Meets Agniveer's Family, Hands Over Rs 1 Crore Compensation

Bhagwant Mann meeting the family of Punjab Agniveer

Ensure their proper deployment or send them home, underscored Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann as he visited the family of 19-year-old Agniveer who died in Jammu and Kashmir last week, amid a row over the Army not according a military funeral to the soldier.

The death of Agniveer Amritpal Singh was a case of suicide, the army had said Sunday, adding that military honours were not extended to his funeral as deaths arising out of self-inflicted injuries are not given such honours.

Bhagwant Mann, as promised, visited the family of the Agniveer in Kotli Kalan village in Mansa district and handed them a cheque of Rs one crore compensation and assured them of "all possible support".

"Either ensure their proper deployment or send them home. Courageous soldiers should never resort to suicide," said Mr Mann, adding that a statue in the memory of the soldier would also be installed in his village.

A courageous soldier who embarks on a duty with the commitment to lay down his life for the country can never die by suicide, said Mr Mann.

"It is more than an insult saying that he died by suicide. He was taking care of his entire family," said Mr Mann, adding, "a person who opts for the Army does not die by suicide".

Strongly opposing the Agniveer scheme, Mr Mann said it was an insult to the contribution of the brave soldiers and the Central government should reconsider it.

He said that jobs of army personnel recruited under the Agniveer scheme should be regularized.

Slamming the Central government for giving a "step-motherly" treatment to the soldier, he said it is shameful that the Centre adopted an "apathetic" attitude towards the valiant son of the country.