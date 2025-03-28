'<i>Bhabhi</i> Returned Home To Kill My Brother, Poisoned Coffee': UP Woman Claims

Days after the Meerut horror, a woman from Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district has alleged that her sister-in-law returned home with the intention to kill her husband.

She shared that her "bhabhi", who served poison-laced coffee to her husband, has told the family that she came back with a purpose.

Anuj Sharma, a resident of Bhangela village in Khatauli, married Pinki alias Sana of Farukhnagar in the Loni police station area two years ago. Their relationship was strained, with frequent quarrels. Pinki had even filed a domestic violence case against Anuj at the Ghaziabad police station.

Following police mediation, Anuj agreed to bring Pinki back home for a week. However, their disputes continued.

On March 25, Pinki allegedly served Anuj coffee laced with poison, leaving him critically ill. He was rushed to the hospital, where he is currently undergoing treatment. His family has lodged a police complaint, demanding strict action against Pinki.

Anuj's sister, Meenakshi, claimed that Pinki was in love with another man before marriage and frequently spoke to him over the phone. Despite Anuj's objections, she allegedly continued the conversations.

"Whenever my brother went to work, Pinki would talk to her lover. One day, Anuj discovered that she had also been involved with his nephew. When confronted, she admitted she had feelings for him in the past but denied any relationship now," Meenakshi alleged.

She further claimed that after returning home post-mediation, Pinki told her mother-in-law, "I have come back with a purpose."

"She wanted to kill my brother and poisoned his coffee," Meenakshi alleged.

While Anuj remains in the ICU, Pinki reportedly left for her parents' home, Meenakshi said.

Khatauli Circle Officer Ram Ashish Yadav confirmed that a case has been registered, and an investigation is going on.

