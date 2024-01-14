'Beyond Human Control': Sonu Sood's Plea After Being Stuck At Airport For 3 Hours

The post has amassed over 31,000 views on X along with an array of comments from the netizens.

With a dense fog blanket wreaking havoc on flight operations amid the ongoing winter season, actor Sonu Sood shared a scene of horrifying chaos in the waiting area of an airport.

The actor, known for his goodwill, urged the started passengers to treat the crew of airlines with kindness.

In a post on X, the actor wrote, "The weather Gods have their own moods, beyond human control!! I have been patiently waiting for the last 3 hours at the airport. I know it's difficult but request everyone to be polite with the airline crew. They are doing their best! Often times I see visuals of people behaving very rudely with them. We need to understand some situations are beyond anyone's control and everyone deserves to be respected."

The post has amassed over 31,000 views on X along with an array of comments from the netizens. A user wrote, "You are simply Great Sonu Sood, Sir."

"Politeness, responsible and patient is in our genes, we are forgetting it, we need to just restore it," another user expressed.

Earlier, actor Radhika Apte shared her ordeal at an airport when she and other co-passengers were locked inside the aerobridge after the flight was delayed. The actor did not name the city or the airlines.

Sharing photos and videos on Instagram, the 'Sacred Games' actor said that the passengers were put in the aerobridge after the flight was delayed and the airlines staff locked them in.

"Today morning I had an flight at 8:30. It's 10:50 now and the flight has still not boarded. BUT the flight said we were boarding and put all the passengers in the aerobridge and LOCKED IT," she said.

Radhika Apte shared a clip of several people behind a locked glass door. Some of the passengers were seen talking to the security staff in the aerobridge.