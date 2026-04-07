Betting Racket Resurfaces During IPL, 'Mahadev' App Returns As 'Mahaadev'

With the start of the Indian Premier League, a major online betting network has once again become active. The controversial Mahadev betting app has resurfaced, this time operating under the name "Mahaadev."

According to sources, the Chandrakar brothers-believed to be running the operation from Dubai-are no longer using a single app. Instead, they are reaching users through multiple websites and private links. Individuals are added via WhatsApp groups, where they are provided IDs to participate in betting.

What's more alarming is that betting is not limited to IPL matches. Wagers are also being placed on elections, including predictions on winners and seat counts across states like West Bengal, Kerala, and Assam.

Authorities say transactions are being routed through UPI and QR codes, making the money trail harder to track.

Notably, this is the same network that had earlier surfaced in a massive betting scandal, with the probe reportedly reaching several bureaucrats, police officials, and even political figures, including former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel.

Despite government crackdowns, such platforms continue to re-emerge with new names and methods, posing a growing challenge for enforcement agencies.

Overall, as IPL fever grips the country, the shadow of illegal betting has also returned-more sophisticated and harder to contain.

