Betting In Sports Including Cricket Should Be Legalised: Law Commission

Gambling can be used as a source for attracting foreign investment, said the Law Commission. (File)

The Law Commission of India has recommended that gambling and betting on sports including cricket should be legalised and regulated while stronger laws be introduced to curb match fixing and incidents of cheating. The panel says that betting and gambling should be made taxable under the direct and indirect tax regimes and used as a source for attracting foreign direct investment or FDI.

"Parliament may also enact a model law for regulating gambling that may be adopted by the states or in the alternative, Parliament may legislate in exercise of its powers under Articles 249 or 252 of the Constitution. In case legislation is made under Article 252, states other than the consenting states will be free to adopt the same," it said.

The commission has also recommended linking Aadhaar or PAN cards of an individual indulging in betting and gambling, and making the transaction cashless to regulate illegal activities such as money laundering. The commission has also recommended amending the laws regulating foreign exchange and India's FDI policy to allow investments in the casino and online gaming industry.