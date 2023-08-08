'Bete Ko Set Karna Hai Aur Daamad Ko...': BJP Leader Targets Sonia Gandhi

The BJP retaliation to the Congress during today's debate on the No-Confidence Motion against the Narendra Modi government in parliament became up close and personal at one point. While most leaders from the BJP had attributed the No-Confidence Motion to Congress's compulsions connected to the alliance, party MP Nishikant Dubey gave it an unexpected spin.

"I have a great respect for Sonia-ji," Mr Dubey said. "She has adopted the life of a Hindu woman and does everything one is expected to do. She now has only two primary concerns -- Bete ko set karna hai aur daamad ko bhet karna hai (She wants to establish her son and give gifts to her son-in-law)".

This, he said, is the reason why the no-confidence motion has been brought against the government.

As the house broke out in laughter, Mrs Gandhi was seen joining in. Even the chair was seen smiling.

Mr Gandhi, who was reinstated in parliament yesterday after getting a reprieve from the Supreme Court, was expected to open the debate today. But sources said he would speak on Thursday -- the same day as Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

His silence did not pass without a comment. "Maybe Rahul Gandhi wasn't ready today or maybe he woke late. Gaurav Gogoi (who opened the debate) spoke well," Mr Dubey said.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi also questioned why Rahul Gandhi's name as the lead speaker was withdrawn at the last minute.

Mr Dubey also made a jibe at Mr Gandhi over his remarks on VD Savarkar and commented on the Supreme Court freeze on his conviction in the defamation case.

"The Supreme Court has not given a judgment. It has given a stay order...He is saying that he will not apologise… Secondly, he says "I am not Savarkar" - You can never be Veer Savakar," Mr Dubey said.

The Opposition, which had brought the No-Confidence Motion despite lacking in numbers, today admitted that it was a method to compel the Prime Minister to speak on Manipur -- which has been one of their key demands in the monsoon session.

Opening the debate, Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi said the opposition bloc INDIA was forced to bring the no-confidence motion against the government to break Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "vow of silence" on Manipur.

He alleged that a government which talks about "one India" has created "two Manipurs -- one living in the hills and the other in the valley".