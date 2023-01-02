'Best Wishes': Akhilesh Yadav, Mayawati Respond To Congress' Yatra Invite

Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra will enter Uttar Pradesh tomorrow

Akhilesh Yadav today RSVP-ed to Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra invite with a “thank you” tweet, days after his sharp attack on the Congress.

The Samajwadi Party leader wished the Congress leader for his nationwide march, which enters UP tomorrow. He didn't clarify whether he has any plans to join Rahul Gandhi, but the tweet suggested he won't.

“Thanks for inviting me to the Bharat Jodo Yatra and best wishes for the success of the Bharat Jodo campaign. India is more than just a geographical expanse - it is united by love, non-violence, compassion, cooperation, and harmony. Hope this yatra achieves its goal of preserving this inclusive culture of our country,” Akhilesh Yadav said in a letter posted on Twitter.

Last week, the Samajwadi Party leader had denied receiving an invite and had said the Congress and the BJP “are the same” but that he supported the spirit of the yatra. So had Mayawati, another past Chief Minister.

Rahul Gandhi had, in return, said: "Hatred and love are diametrically opposite...But many people want to spread love. I know Akhilesh ji and Mayawati ji don't want hatred. Rishta toh hai...”

The Congress MP also remarked: “Everyone knows that the BJP and the Congress are not the same. Because had it been the case, then Narendra Modi would not have wanted a Congress-mukt Bharat. Is he then asking for a BJP-mukt Bharat? But Akhilesh ji has the option to say what his perspective is."

Mayawati's response was also brief. “Best wishes for the Bharat Jodo Yatra. We thank Rahul Gandhi for his letter,” she said on Twitter.

''भारत जोड़ो यात्रा'' के लिए शुभकामनायें तथा श्री राहुल गांधी द्वारा इस यात्रा में शामिल होने की लिखी गई चिट्ठी के लिए उनका धन्यवाद। — Mayawati (@Mayawati) January 2, 2023

Several Opposition leaders joined Rahul Gandhi's yatra briefly - Aaditya Thackeray from the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray), Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK leader MK Stalin, and actor-politician Kamal Haasan from the Makkal Needhi Maiam.