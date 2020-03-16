Bengarulu Man Tests Positive For Coronavirus After Returning From US

Total number of coronavirus cases in Karnataka now stands at 8 (Representational)

A 32-year-old man, who returned from US via London earlier this month, has tested positive for coronavirus making it the eighth case in Karnataka, the health department said on Monday.

He was earlier quarantined at home but was later admitted to an isolation facility.

"One positive case was confirmed on Monday. The total number of cases in the state is eight, including one death... He had returned from US via London on March 8 by the same flight as patient number 4 who tested positive," a statement said.

His two main contacts were his wife and housemaid, and all preventive measures and contact tracing has been initiated, the statement said.

Further details will be shared on Tuesday, it added.

The health department bulletin also said the five other COVID-19 positive patients are in isolation at designated hospitals in Bengaluru and are stable.