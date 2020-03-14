Bengaluru Woman Who Fled As Husband Tested Positive For Coronavirus Visited Delhi, Agra

A woman whose husband tested positive for COVID-19 travelled from Delhi to Agra via train (File)

The wife of a Google employee in Bengaluru who escaped quarantine after her husband tested positive for the novel coronavirus on Thursday, was traced to a residential colony in Agra on Friday.

A search for her began as soon as her disappearance was reported, with the Railways Ministry eventually notifying Agra authorities of her exact location. She had travelled - via flight from Bengaluru to Delhi and train to Agra - to celebrate Holi at her parents' home in the city's Railway Colony.

The 25-year-old woman has been taken to an isolation ward at the Sarojini Naidu Medical College in Agra, where she is being monitored. Her samples have been sent for testing and a report is awaited.

Meanwhile, railways authorities have asked the woman's father and sister to undergo home quarantine for 14 days. Other members of her eight-member family are under strict watch.

The Google employee, who has been hospitalised at a Bengaluru hospital, and his wife had recently returned from a honeymoon in Italy, which has been declared the European epicentre of the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, pandemic.

The woman's disappearance had caused panic after it was confirmed that her husband had been infected with the highly contagious virus.

At least two deaths in India have been linked to the infectious novel coronavirus, or COVID-19

According to the World Health Organisation, COVID-19 likely spreads through contact with respiratory droplets when a person coughs or exhales, meaning social distancing has been suggested as key in containing the virus.

There are over 80 confirmed COVID-19 cases in India, with at least two deaths linked to the virus. A 68-year-old woman who died in Delhi on Friday night and a 76-year-old man who died in north Karnataka on Thursday both tested positive.

As part of its response, the government has shut borders to existing visas - except diplomatic, official, UN/international organisations, employment and project - till April 15. Also, on Friday Home Ministry officials also said that 18 of 37 border checkposts would be closed to international traffic.

Various states have also reacted, with Kerala, Delhi and other governments shutting down public spaces such as malls and cinema theatres, closing schools and colleges and banning large gatherings, such as Indian Premier League (IPL) cricket matches.

On Saturday both Bengal and Goa announced similar measures. Also on Saturday leading IT major Infosys announced it would temporarily close a Bengaluru office and sanitise premises after a suspected COVID-19 case.

The COVID-19 outbreak began in a market in China's Wuhan district in December last year and has claimed over 5,000 lives and infected 1.3 lakh people since.

The World Health Organisation has declared the novel coronavirus a pandemic, meaning it has spread worldwide and affected huge number of people.