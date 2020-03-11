Coronavirus Outbreak Is A Pandemic: World Health Organisation

Coronavirus, which has killed over 4,300 across the world, can be characterised as a "pandemic", the World Health Organization has announced.

"WHO has been assessing this outbreak around the clock and we are deeply concerned both by the alarming levels of spread and severity, and by the alarming levels of inaction. We have therefore made the assessment that COVID19 can be characterized as a pandemic," WHO chief Tedros Adhanom said in a press conference.

A disease or an outbreak is declared a pandemic when it occurs over a massive geographical area - for instance several continents. Coronavirus, which originated in China's Wuhan, has so far infected more than 119,711 people globally.

"Pandemic is not a word to use lightly or carelessly. It is a word that, if misused, can cause unreasonable fear, or unjustified acceptance that the fight is over, leading to unnecessary suffering and death. Describing the situation as a pandemic does not change WHO's assessment of the threat posed by this coronavirus," he added.