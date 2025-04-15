Bengaluru Woman Assaulted After Husband Complaints Against Her At Mosque

A mob of men allegedly assaulted a 38-year-old woman in Bengaluru after her husband filed a complaint against her at a local mosque over a domestic dispute. The incident that took place outside the mosque last week was captured on camera and circulated on social media, sparking massive outrage.

On April 7, the victim, Shabina Banu - a house help - was at home when her relative, Nasreen, visited her. During this time, a man named Fayaz also went to Shabina's house.

The three then went for a short outing before returning to Shabina's home, officials said.

Later, when Shabina's husband, Jameel Ahmed, returned home, he found both Nasreen and Fayaz at the house. Angry over this, he approached the Jama Masjid in Bengaluru's Tavarekere and filed a complaint against his wife, her relative, and Fayaz.

Two days later, on April 9, the three were summoned by the mosque.

When they reached the mosque, a group of six men assaulted Shabina by wielding sticks and pipes at her, leaving her severely injured.

The accused have been identified as Mohammad Niyaz (32) - a driver, Mohammad Gauspeer (45) - a scrap dealer, Chand Basha (35) - a sugarcane juice vendor, Dastagir (24) - a bike mechanic, Rasool T R (42) a fisherman at Bukkambudi Lake, and Inayat Ullah (51) - a local resident.

All six accused were arrested shortly after the video of the incident went viral.

A case has been filed against them under charges related to conspiracy, assault, and attempted murder, officials said.