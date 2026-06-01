Bengaluru Traffic Officer Carries Differently-Abled Man To Safety Through Flooded Street

Heavy rain in Bengaluru left several roads waterlogged, and one traffic officer went beyond directing cars to help a man in need. As floodwater rose on a busy road, the officer noticed a differently-abled pedestrian struggling to cross. He lifted the man without hesitation and carried him across the road.

The moment was shared online, which has gone viral on social media. Many praised the officer for putting duty above routine and showing compassion in the middle of chaotic traffic and bad weather.

Watch the video here:

The Bengaluru Traffic Police later acknowledged the gesture, noting that their personnel are trained to assist citizens during emergencies. "Heavy rains. Busy roads. One simple act of kindness," Bengaluru police wrote in the caption. "When a differently-abled youth struggled to cross the road amidst Bengaluru's downpour, PC Anil from Batarayanapura Police Station stepped forward, held his hand, and ensured he reached safely."

"The police officer deserves to be honored for this," one user wrote in the comment section. "What an Humanity. Awesome," another user noted.

Auto-rickshaw driver killed

In a tragic accident, a 48-year-old auto-rickshaw driver was killed after a compound wall of a private club allegedly collapsed on his vehicle amid heavy rains in the city, police said on Friday, according to the news agency PTI. The person has been identified as Gangaborayya, they said.

According to police, the incident occurred in the Vijayanagar area on Friday evening when Gangaborayya had parked his auto-rickshaw near the compound wall of the Vijayanagar Club to take shelter from the sudden downpour.