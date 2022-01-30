Bengaluru Traffic Cop Seen Kicking Woman On Camera, Suspended

The video shows the cop repeatedly kicking the woman on the ground

A Bengaluru traffic policeman was caught on camera furiously kicking a woman who allegedly attacked him with a stone. The cop has been suspended, said the traffic police.

The incident is from January 24 near the Town Hall under the SJ Park Police station limits.

"Traffic ASI Mr Narayan who allegedly assaulted a woman is suspended from yesterday pending enquiry," said the traffic police in a statement.

The cop was reportedly towing vehicles parked in no parking zones. The victim's vehicle was also lifted that led to the verbal argument. The Video surfaced on Saturday evening.

The cop has filed a counter complaint alleging that the woman attacked him with a stone. The cop was. Reports say the cop lost his cool and assaulted the woman.

