Bengaluru Techie Dies After Being Bitten By Snake Hidden In Footwear

A 41-year-old software engineer died after being bitten by a snake that had slipped through his slippers in Bengaluru. The victim was identified as Manju Prakash, and the incident took place in the Bannerghatta area of the Karnataka capital.

According to the police and Mr Prakash's family members, he had left his Crocs slippers outside the house. After returning home from an outing to buy juice, he wore the slippers in which a snake had taken shelter.

Due to a previous accident, Mr Prakash had lost sensation in his leg and did not realise he had been bitten. He went to his room to rest. A family worker later noticed a snake inside the slipper and alerted his father. The snake was then removed.

When his mother went to wake him, Mr Prakash was found unresponsive. He was rushed to a private hospital, where doctors confirmed his death.