Bengaluru Reports Over 26,000 Covid Cases In Biggest Single-Day Surge

Karnataka and its capital Bengaluru today reported their highest-ever daily coronavirus counts as the rapid second wave of Covid infections triggered the unprecedented surge across the country.

Karnataka has logged 48,296 coronavirus cases and 217 deaths in the last 24 hours.

Bengaluru, the worst-hit city in the state, today reported 26,756 coronavirus cases in a day. The city currently has over 2.5 lakh active cases.

Karnataka's positivity rate has reached a whopping 25 per cent.

The state had on Thursday registered 35,024 coronavirus cases and 270 deaths in 24 hours.

On Wednesday, Karnataka had reported an all-time high of 39,047 coronavirus cases. Bengaluru had logged 22, 596 cases.

The Karnataka High Court has called the situation in Bengaluru "alarming" where the number of beds available to coronavirus patients was not proportional to the demand.

A 14-day lockdown came into effect in Karnataka on Tuesday night to contain the spread of COVID-19.

Meanwhile, Karnataka Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar on Friday said due to a shortage of vaccines, the state would not be able to start vaccinations for the 18-44 age group tomorrow.

"The official news is that they are still not prepared to give it [vaccines] to us from tomorrow as it was scheduled. That is why we are requesting the people of Karnataka, especially those in the 18 to 44 years of age, to refrain from going to hospitals thinking you may be vaccinated," he said.

India on Friday reported highest-ever 3,498 deaths in 24 hours. The country also logged 3,86,442 Covid cases, which is the biggest spike since the start of the pandemic.

The massive caseloads across the country have triggered severe shortages of hospital beds, medicines and life-saving oxygen.