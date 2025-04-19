Bengaluru Man Shares Emotional Post On Raising Daughters In India

A Bengaluru-based man has shared a post on LinkedIn about the challenges of raising daughters in India, highlighting gender bias and the everyday lessons he's learned through parenthood. Ajit Sivaram started his post by stating, “Raising daughters in India is a revolution disguised as parenthood.”

He then painted a vivid picture of his daughters' morning routine, writing, “Every morning, I watch my girls put on their uniforms, pack their dreams, and step into a world that wasn't built for them. A world that will question their ambition, police their laughter, and measure their worth by their silence."

Then from that simple image, he goes on to reflect on how raising girls in a traditionally patriarchal society has reshaped his understanding of leadership, empathy and responsibility. “Raising daughters in India means confronting bias before breakfast,” he added.

The post then touches on personal moments, such as fielding questions from relatives “about not having a son,” or seeing how neighbours assign different conversations to him and his wife based on gendered expectations. He revealed that his neighbours, “speak to my wife about ballet and to me about science projects.”

Mr Sivaram pointed out how this everyday experience has sharpened his awareness of workplace inequality.

“When I visit clients' offices, I now see the women who are interrupted in meetings. The ideas that are attributed to the wrong people. The invisible labour that keeps teams functioning but receives no credit. I see it because I've watched it happen to two little girls I love more than life,” he said.

Instead of framing himself as a hero, he identified as an ally - someone learning, unlearning, and growing through the lens of parenthood.

He stated, “Leadership isn't learned in boardrooms. It's learned at dinner tables where you must explain why ‘girls don't do that' is a lie wrapped in tradition. It's learned when your 7-year-old asks why that uncle said women should act ‘appropriately' and you have to dismantle centuries of patriarchy before bedtime.”

Towards the end of his post, he shared a powerful reflection.

He wrote, “Because every night, I go home to two girls who ask me about my day. And in their eyes, I see the question they're really asking: ‘Did you make the world a little better for us today?'”

He added, “Some days I can say yes. Many days I cannot.”

Here's the complete post:

The post received much love and appreciation on the social media platform.

A user said, “This resonates deeply with me and reminds me of my father, who has always championed equal rights to ensure I grow up in a world where women are treated with dignity and respect.”

Another added, “This hit me straight in the heart. As a dad to a daughter, I feel this every single day. Watching her grow, dream, and take on the world, I see the quiet battles she fights, the casual biases, the unspoken rules, the expectations she never signed up for.”

“Not how high you go but how many you take along! Loved your daily determination to make the world better for your daughters and for ours,” read a comment.