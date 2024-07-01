Bengaluru Firm Declares Holiday To Celebrate India's T20 World Cup Win

Rohit Sharma-led Team India defeated South Africa to win the T20I World Cup

Xpheno, a Bengaluru-based staffing firm, has announced July 1 as a holiday to celebrate India's T20I World Cup victory.

Rohit Sharma-led Team India defeated South Africa by 7 runs in a nail-biting game to clinch their second T20I World Cup.

Speaking to MoneyControl, Prasadh MS, head of workforce research at Xpheno, said, “It was a surprise to all of us and this is special as the first day of the month is usually busy as we have billings, payroll closures, etc. But it was decided to declare the day off, as Team India put in a great effort, and this is our small tribute to the boys."

As per the official LinkedIn page of Xpheno, it is a“specialist Talent Solutions company that offers Direct Hire, RPO, IT Staff Augmentation, Executive Search, Engineering Professional Services & Sales/Support Staffing services.”

Team India snatched the win from the jaws of defeat when South Africa needed 30 runs in the 30 balls. Indian bowlers showed their class and dismantled the Proteas' batting unit.

After the face-off, Rohit Sharma announced his retirement from the shortest format of the game.

He said, “This is my last game as well, no better time to say goodbye to this format. I've loved every moment of this. I started my career for India playing this format and this is what I wanted, I wanted to win the World Cup.”

“I am completely lost and can't say what kind of emotions I am going through. Can't explain it in words. Let this sink in. Last night, I couldn't sleep as I was desperate and wanted it so badly. But I managed myself well inside the ground,” the World Cup-winning skipper said.