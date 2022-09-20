Bengaluru Doctor Posts Fiancee's Nude Pic. Her Revenge Ends In His Death

The doctor was hospitalised with serious injuries. He slipped into a comma and later died

Investigation into the death of a 27-year-old doctor has revealed a murky revenge plot by his fiancee, Bengaluru police have said.

Dr Vikas Rajan had completed his MBBS degree from Ukraine. After practising at a hospital in Chennai, he moved to Bengaluru with a new job. Besides working with a private hospital, Dr Rajan trained students interested in pursuing medicine courses abroad.

About two years back, he met Pratibha, an architect, on a social media platform. The two started a live-in relationship and later planned to get married. Both families had agreed to the wedding.

A week back, Dr Rajan was hospitalised with serious injuries. He slipped into a comma and died three days later. Police first registered a case of unnatural death as the young doctor's body had serious injuries.

As they dug deeper, police found that the 27-year-old's fiancee and her friends allegedly assaulted Dr Rajan and then admitted him to a hospital after his condition deteriorated.

CK Baba Deputy Police Commissioner for South East Bengaluru, told the media Pratibha recently found nude pictures of her on Instagram. When she confronted Dr Vikas, he said he had created a fake ID and posted the pictures "just for fun". Pratibha was furious and decided to teach him a lesson, police said.

She planned a get together at her friends place on the same day, September 10, and took Dr Rajan along. A few drinks down, an argument broke out between them. Pratibha and her friends attacked Dr Rajan with a floor map, leaving him seriously injured, police said.

As his condition worsened, the woman rushed him to a hospital, but he did not survive.

Prathibha told Dr Rajan's brother Vijay that he was injured in a fight and a police case was registered. The investigation led police to her role in the matter.

Police have now arrested Pratibha and three of her friends -- Gautham, Sushil and Sunil -- under various charges, including that of murder. All the accused have been sent to judicial custody.