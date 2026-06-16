Bengaluru Horror: Instagram Friendship, Live-In Relationship, Then Murder

A 27-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly strangling his 20-year-old live-in partner to death at their residence in Bengaluru's Malleswaram area.

The victim, identified as Anusha, and the accused, Sharath, were both natives of Sakleshpur in Hassan district. The couple had reportedly met through Instagram and had been living together in Malleswaram for the past six months.

According to police, an argument over personal issues escalated on Saturday night, following which Sharath allegedly strangled Anusha to death. Sharath was working as a water tanker driver in the city.

The incident came to light on Monday after Sharath allegedly informed his lawyer about the crime. The lawyer alerted the police, following which officers from the Seshadripuram Police Station reached the spot and inspected the scene.

Police registered a case, launched a search operation and arrested the accused. Anusha's body was handed over to her family after the necessary legal procedures.

The accused is currently being interrogated, and further investigation is underway.