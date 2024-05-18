Bengaluru-Bound Air India Express Plane Makes Emergency Landing In Tamil Nadu

A Bengaluru-bound Air India Express plane, carrying 137 passengers, made an "emergency landing," following a technical glitch, said the airline on Saturday.

The plane was diverted to Tiruchirappalli and the airline has regretted the inconvenience caused to passengers.

"The flight on Thiruvananthapuram–Bengaluru sector on 18 May diverted to Tiruchirappalli due to a technical issue. A replacement aircraft is being organised to operate the flight to Bengaluru," said an Air India Express spokesperson.

"We are providing all administrative arrangements and regret the inconvenience caused to the travel schedule," the spokesperson added.

On Friday, a Bengaluru-bound Air India aircraft returned to Delhi evening after a fire warning from its auxiliary power unit and made a safe landing at the airport. There were around 175 people onboard the aircraft

"After the pilots exercised necessary protocols, the aircraft made an uneventful landing, and all passengers and crew deplaned at the aerobridge safely," said the airline.