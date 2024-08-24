Bengaluru-Based CEO Faces Backlash Over 'Brahmin Genes' Post

This wasn't the first time Anuradha Tiwari hit the headlines for her social media posts.

A Bengaluru-based entrepreneur is under fire on social media after she posted a photograph with the caption, "Brahmin Genes". Anuradha Tiwari, the CEO of a content writing agency named JustBurstOut, shared a picture on X (formerly Twitter) in which she is seen flexing her muscles and sipping coconut water.



The post soon went viral and received more than 4 million views.

Ms Tiwari's post received criticism over what many deemed was a "casteist" remark.

"According to the Manusmruti, girls should stay at home all the time, take care of their husbands, and do nothing else. But because of the Constitution, you're flexing your triceps on Twitter and living life your own way. So go ahead and thank Babasaheb Ambedkar for that," one user commented.

Anuradha Tiwari responded by saying, "Ever heard of Rani Lakshmibai, you dimwit?"

Shashank Ratnoo, a Supreme Court lawyer noted this was precisely why casteism was still present. "Some thoughts on being genetically superior/casteism! Well well her profile bears a hashtag #onefamilyonereservation! Precisely why casteism is still present! Being fit is good but attributing that to superior or specific genes, not the way to build one family one India," he wrote.

After her post went viral, Ms Tiwari, in another post, wrote that a mere mention of the word Brahmin "triggered many inferior beings."

"Tells a lot about who real casteists are. UCs get nothing from the system - no Reservation, no freebies. We earn everything on our own and have every right to be proud of our lineage. So, deal with it," she wrote.

In another post, she claimed an entire system was working towards making Brahmins feel guilty for their very existence.

"Time to change this narrative. Be an unapologetic Brahmin. Wear it on your sleeve. Let the so-called social justice warriors burn," she wrote.

Proud Dalit/Muslim/Tribal - Okay

Proud Brahmin - Not okay



There is an entire system working to make Brahmins feel guilty for their very existence.



This wasn't the first time Anuradha Tiwari hit the headlines for her social media posts. Earlier, she gained attention for speaking against reservation. A pinned post from August 2022 on her X profile states that she belongs to the general category while her ancestors have passed on "0.00 acres of land" to her.

"I live in a rented house. I couldn't get admission despite scoring 95%, but my classmate who scored 60% and comes from a well-off family got admission. And you ask me, "Why do I have a problem with reservations?" read the post.