Bengaluru Airport's Terminal 2 Commences International Operations

Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru commenced international operations at Terminal 2 (T2) on Tuesday at 10:15 AM, with the arrival of Saudi Airlines' flight SV866 from Jeddah.

IndiGo was the first Indian carrier to start international operations from T2 with its flight 6E1167 to Colombo.

Now, Terminal 1 will serve as the operational hub for domestic flights of IndiGo, Akasa Air, Alliance Air, and SpiceJet. Terminal 2 will be dedicated exclusively to all international flights along with domestic flights of AirAsia, Air India, Star Air and Vistara, a Bangalore International Airport Ltd statement said.

