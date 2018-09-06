Bengali Actor Found Dead In Her Hotel Room In Siliguri

News of Payel Chakraborty's death left her co-star and others in the film fraternity in shock

Bengali TV and film actor Payel Chakraborty was found dead in a hotel room in Siliguri in West Bengal last evening.

Local reports suggest the actor had checked into the hotel on Tuesday. She was to leave for Gangtok yesterday. The hotel staff broke into her room when she did not respond to several knocks and failed to check out.

Payel Chakraborty was an up and coming actor and had been seen in a number of television serials and films. She started in shows like "Chokher Tara Tui" and "Goenda Ginni". She had recently moved to films.

The actor has a young son. She was divorced recently.