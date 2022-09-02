Bengal Woman Beaten, Her Hands Tied At Rally Attended By BJP Leader

Further investigation into the matter is underway.

A woman was beaten up and tied up in the presence of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Dilip Ghosh in West Bengal's Kharagpur on Friday.

The woman, identified as Shefali Roy, has been accused of defrauding people by promising them jobs in the railways.

The incident took place at a rally addressed by former Bengal BJP chief and ex-MP Dilip Ghosh. The BJP national vice president was a guest at the meeting called by a labour union called Indian Railway Malgudam Sramik Sangh in Kharagpur's Golbazar.

In the videos of the incident, the woman can be seen with her hands tied and surrounded by women and a man.

The videos show her being tied up by women while the man in a t-shirt watches on. The group responsible for assaulting her later explained to journalists that the woman had been evading them for months after taking their money.

After being rescued, the woman told the police that she was also a victim and not guilty of what she has been accused of.

When Mr Ghosh was asked about the incident, he denied any knowledge and said it was a "local issue". The leaders of the labour union also left the venue without saying anything.

