Bengal Reports One Fresh Covid Death, Lowest Since April Last Year

West Bengal on Saturday registered only one fresh COVID-19 fatality, the lowest since April last year, a health bulletin said.

The fresh fatality, reported in South 24 Parganas district, pushed the state's coronavirus death count to 10,202, it said.

The state's caseload rose to 5,71,178 as 197 more people tested positive for the infection, it said.

As many as 293 more people were cured of the disease, taking the recovery rate among the coronavirus patients in the state to 97.36 per cent, the bulletin said.

The state now has 4,895 active cases.

North 24 Parganas reported the highest number of new cases at 55, it said.

The state has tested over 81.28 lakh samples for COVID-19, including 24,011 in the last 24 hours, it said.

At least 9,773 frontline workers were administered the Covishield vaccine on the 17th day of the inoculation drive being conducted at 272 sites in the state, a health official said.

"Not a single AEFI case was reported during the day. A total of 3,53,876 people have been vaccinated till Saturday," he said.

The official said that Covaxin was administered to 54 people at the Kolkata Medical College and Hospital.

