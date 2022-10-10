North Bengal University Ex-Vice Chancellor's Custody Extended In Job Scam

The special CBI court remanded Subires Bhattacharyya to further judicial custody. (Representational)

A special court on Monday extended the judicial remand of former West Bengal School Service Commission chairman Subires Bhattacharyya, arrested by the CBI in connection with its probe into a school job scam, till October 19.

The court rejected the bail prayer of Subires Bhattacharyya, the ex-vice chancellor of North Bengal University.

He was arrested on September 19 and has been in judicial custody after being in CBI remand till September 26.

The special CBI court at Alipore remanded Subires Bhattacharyya to further judicial custody for nine days till October 19.

Opposing the CBI's prayer for another 14-day judicial custody of Subires Bhattacharyya, his counsel Tamal Mukherjee submitted that the central agency has not made any new allegation against him in connection with the case and that he be released on bail.

The CBI alleged that he was involved in the manipulation of scores of candidates before a panel was prepared for providing teaching jobs in state government-sponsored and -aided schools to undeserving persons.

Subires Bhattacharyya was the chairman of SSC from 2014 to 2018, when Partha Chatterjee was the state's education minister.

Partha Chatterjee, who was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with its investigation into the alleged money trail in the SSC recruitment scam, is, at present, in judicial custody.

Subires Bhattacharyya was the vice-chancellor of North Bengal University (NBU) from February, 2018 till he was replaced by the West Bengal government in the last week of September following his arrest.

The state government appointed Jadavpur University professor Omprakash Mishra as the interim vice-chancellor of NBU.

