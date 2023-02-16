Bengal IAS Officer Targeted By BJP Moved Out Of Governor's Office

Nandini Chakravorty has now been moved to the Tourism Department

Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose will set up a new team at the Raj Bhavan to handle his affairs and in the first move in that direction, his Principal Secretary Nandini Chakravorty has been moved to the Tourism Department from the Raj Bhavan. Ms Chakravorty, an IAS officer, has been repeatedly targeted by the BJP. The Raj Bhavan requested her transfer on Sunday and relieved her from her duties.

An order from the Home Department issued on Wednesday evening read: "The Governor is pleased to appoint Smt. Nandini Chakravorty, IAS (WB: 1994), Principal Secretary to the Hon'ble Governor West Bengal, as Principal Secretary, Tourism Department, until further order. This is issued in interest of public service."

The BJP has been upset over the Governor maintaining a cordial relation with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, including his high praise for her in a speech at St. Xavier's University and his address to the state assembly. The party has accused Ms Chakravorty of "misleading" him on many issues and alleged that it was she who was driving the state government's agenda in the Raj Bhavan.

The local unit of the BJP kept demanding her removal. Sources said the situation had become such that the Governor felt compelled to replace her.

The action from the Governor's House comes after state BJP chief Sukanta Majumdar met Mr Bose on Saturday. Sources said he had requested the Governor to remove the officer.

The Governor's office had listed several issues raised by the BJP leader in the meeting, but this matter was not mentioned in the press release that followed.

The BJP wants the new Governor to take the path adopted by his predecessor and current Vice-President of India Jagdeep Dhankhar, who had frequent run-ins with the state government on several issues.

During his tenure, the relationship between the Raj Bhavan and the government had completely broken down. The ruling Trinamool Congress accused Mr Dhankhar of turning the Raj Bhavan into an extension of the BJP office.