West Bengal Governor's Car Surrounded By Protesting Students In Kolkata

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar was shown black flags at Kolkata's Jadavpur University.

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar was surrounded by black flag-waving students at Kolkata's Jadavpur University this morning, for the second consecutive day. The Governor had arrived to attend the annual convocation ceremony. The students were protesting the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, or CAA, and Mr Dhankar's public statements in support of the act, as well as his "intervention" in the university's annual convocation.

"I am shocked and surprised how the university allow this situation and cannot control it. It's a total collapse of the system," Mr Dhankar said.

The Governor, who is Chancellor of Jadavpur University, was invited to address students and award honorary degrees to public personalities. An annual convocation is where the Governor is invited but has no opportunity to speak and degrees are given to graduating students by the Vice Chancellor.

"A painful scenario that the Jadavpur University Vice Chancellor is oblivious deliberately of his obligations and looking for alibis. He is presiding total collapse of rule of law. Ruinous state of affairs," Mr Dhankar tweeted.

The number of those obstructing is only around fifty. System being held hostage and those enjoined with the task are oblivious of their obligations. A collapse that can only lead to unwholesome consequences. Rule of law is no where in sight. As constitutional head concerned. — Jagdeep Dhankhar (@jdhankhar1) December 24, 2019

On Monday too, he was shown black flags by students at the university when he reached there to attend a meeting of top university's top officials. It was only after considerable struggle against a sea of students that Mr Dhankar managed to enter the building.

The Governor offered to take questions on Monday but when students sought his reaction to the CAA, Delhi Police's attack on Jamia Millia Islamia students last week and the people killed in anti-CAA protests in Uttar Pradesh, he claimed ignorance.

The students booed him and heckled him as he left.

The Citizenship (Amendment) Act makes religion the test of citizenship in India. The government says it will help minorities from three Muslim-dominated countries to get citizenship if they fled to India because of religious persecution. Critics say it is designed to discriminate against Muslims and violates the secular principals of the constitution.