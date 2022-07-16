Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar Is BJP's Vice Presidential Candidate

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar will be the ruling NDA's candidate for the post of Vice President of India, BJP chief JP Nadda announced today. "After all considerations and consultations, we have decided to announce kisan putra (farmer's son) Jagdeep Dhankhar as the BJP and NDA's candidate for Vice President," he said at a press conference, adding that he established himself as a "people's Governor".

The decision was taken at the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) parliamentary board meeting at its Delhi headquarters. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, along with several top leaders like Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan were present at the meeting.

In 2017, the party had named the then cabinet minister M Venkaiah Naidu, a former BJP president and veteran parliamentarian, as its vice presidential candidate.

Mr Naidu had won the election comfortably to occupy the second highest constitutional post in the country. His current term ends on August 10.

Mr Dhankhar has often grabbed headlines for his prickly relationship with Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and her party the Trinamool Congress since taking over as Governor in July 2019. While he has accused the state government of "extreme appeasement, communalised patronage, and mafia syndicate extortion," the state's ruling party members have called Mr Dhankhar "communal".

The Bengal Governor had earlier this month urged the Bengali intelligentsia to "break their silence" on what he described as the "decimation of democratic values" in the state.

The electoral college for picking the next vice president, who is also the Rajya Sabha chairperson by default, comprises members of the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha.

Out of Parliament's current strength of 780, the BJP alone has 394 MPs, more than the majority mark of 390.

The last date for filing nomination papers for the poll is July 19 and the election is scheduled for August 6.