Bengal Governor Unleashes Part 2 Of Letter Counter To Mamata Banerjee

In his response, Jagdeep Dhankar has sent the Chief Minister a 14-page letter with 35 points

Mamata Banerjee was accused of trying to cover up "monumental failures" and a series of blunders by Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar, in the second instalment today of his two-letter retort to the Chief Minister.

Yesterday, Mamata Banerjee wrote a five-page letter reminding the Governor that she was elected head of state and he was only nominated. She also accused him of "repeatedly interfering" in the functioning of her government.

In his response, Jagdeep Dhankar has sent the Chief Minister a 14-page letter with 35 points. He has attacked Mamata Banerjee for what he calls her diversionary tactics, appeasement politics, for her law onto oneself mode.

At the very end of that stinging note, the Governor tells the Chief Minister she has a friend at Raj Bhavan (the Governor's House).

Mr Dhankhar said Ms Banerjee's outburst was an "alibi strategy" to cover up her failure in tackling the coronavirus pandemic in the state. Asking the Trinamool Congress leader "to shun politics and her confrontational approach," the Governor said her conduct was only compounding the miseries of the people of Bengal.

"Your communication is part of the alibi strategy that emanates from a script that seeks to cover up monumental failures in these challenging times by a series of blunders," he wrote.

"Your appeasement of the minority community was so explicit and awkward on the Nizamuddin Markaz incident. This is most unfortunate and cannot be appreciated," he said, referring to an event where Ms Banerjee was asked to comment on the Tablighi Jamaat congregation in Delhi in March which emerged as a super-spreader or COVID-19 not just in the capital but in several other states.

