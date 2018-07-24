Bengal Government Playing Blood Bath, Alleges Congress State Chief

Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury launches attack on Mamata Banerjee government.

Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Tuesday launched an attack on the Mamata Banejree government in West Bengal, accusing it of winning panchayat elections through violence and making a mockery of democracy.

Speaking during the Zero Hour, the Lok Sabha MP from Berhampore constituency of West Bengal said the TMC government has won 20,000 seats without "any contest".

"A blood bath is being carried out across the state.... More than 60 people have been killed... 34 per cent of voters couldn't vote in panchayat elections. It is a mockery of democracy. The rights of people are being smothered," Mr Chowdhury said, amid protests from Trinamool Congress members.

Separately, Jitendra Choudhary (CPIM) attacked the Tripura government, saying democracy was being "lynched" in the state.

The CPI(M) MP from East Tripura said institutions are being "captured" by some right wing activists and people there are facing starvation death.

CPI(M) members in the House were seen holding placards, saying 'stop murder of democracy in Tripura and West Bengal'.

Deepender Hooda (Congress) demanded government action to ensure that families of martyred jawans of paramilitary forces are given rights on par with those given to families of jawans of the armed forces.