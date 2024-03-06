Bengal Government Directed To Hand Over Sheikh Shahjahan To CBI By 4.15 pm

Adding a new twist to the face-off between Bengal police and CBI over the custody of Sandeshkhali strongman Sheikh Shahjahan, the Calcutta High Court today set a new deadline for the Bengal cops to hand him over to the central agency.

A bench of Justice Harish Tandon and Justice Hiranmay Bhattacharyya has now asked Bengal police to hand over Shahjahan's custody to CBI by 4.15 pm today.

The high court had yesterday asked Bengal police to hand over the expelled Trinamool Congress leader to the CBI. The Mamata Banerjee government challenged the ruling in the Supreme Court. When a CBI team yesterday reached to take Shahjahan's custody, it was told that the matter is before the Supreme Court. The Supreme Court yesterday turned down the Bengal government's request for an urgent hearing.

The state government has said that the high court order was against the concept of federalism. Appearing for the Bengal government, Senior Advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi said, "Urgency is that they wanted overnight compliance in an interim order." A bench led by Justice Sanjiv Khanna has now asked the state government to raise the matter before Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud for listing of the petition.

The high court today noted that it is serious about the implementation of its order. "The Supreme Court has not ordered a stay. So Shahjahan must be handed over to the CBI by 4.15 pm today," it said.

The high court also issued a notice of contempt and asked the Criminal Investigation Department of Bengal police to file an affidavit within two weeks.