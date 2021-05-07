'Vaccines Must Be Given To States For Free': Bengal Goes To Supreme Court

West Bengal sought a uniform vaccine sales policy under which states are given it for free

Mamata Banerjee's government in West Bengal has approached the Supreme Court for a uniform vaccination policy and has asked that the new differential pricing mechanism in the latest phase of inoculations be scrapped.

The centre must take immediate steps to ensure vaccines are made available and given to states free of cost, the Bengal petition says.

The Supreme Court is to take up the vaccine policy on Monday.

Many states have complained about differential pricing in the centre's new policy that started from May 1, when vaccinations were opened to all adults.

So far, the centre was buying vaccines from manufacturers - Covishield from Serum Institute of India (SII) and Covaxin from Bharat Biotech - and distributing them free of cost to states.

Now, manufacturers will supply 50 per cent of the doses to states and private entities. The rest will continue to be sold at cheaper rates to the centre, which is inoculating existing beneficiaries - health workers, frontline workers and all above 45 - free of cost.

Serum announced a price of Rs 400 rupees for states and Rs 600 for private hospitals, Bharat Biotech set the prices at Rs 600 and Rs 1,200 a dose.

Both companies later slashed the prices for state governments.