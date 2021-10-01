Bengal Flood Situation Is 'Man-Made', Claims Mamata Banerjee

Mamata Banerjee will conduct an aerial survey of the flood hit areas on Saturday. (FILE)

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has claimed the "man-made" flood in the southern part of the state has been caused due to the discharge of water from dams in Jharkhand without information.

She said eight columns of the army and almost 50 disaster management teams of the state and the centre have been deployed to tackle heavy flooding caused because of the Damodar Valley Corporation or DVC surreptitiously released waters from its dams in the Jharkhand border after heavy rains in the neighbouring state.

"Man-made floods," Ms Banerjee claimed, caused by the DVC because it failed to dredge its dams and canals. The corporation, however, has claimed the state government was informed of the release of waters.

The corporation is equally owned by the Centre, Bengal and Jharkhand governments.

The issue could turn into a war of words between the BJP and Trinamool Congress with Suvendu Adhikari claiming it is the Bengal government that failed to keep its canals and embankments properly repaired.

Around 1.5 lakh cusec of water have been released, the state claimed and at least three rivers -- Ajay, rupnarayan and damodar -- are flowing above the danger mark

The Bengal Chief Minister alleged that excess water was discharged following heavy rainfall on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday at around 3 AM without information, causing heavy floods in Bankura, Purulia and East Burdwan districts as well as the Asansol area.

She will conduct an aerial survey of the flood hit areas on Saturday.

The state said 22 lakh people have suffered in the floods. One lakh house have been damaged, acres of farmland submerged, and 4 lakh people evacuated. Two lakh people have taken shelter in 1,500 relief centres.