PM Modi Replies To Mamata Banerjee's 'Khela Hobe', Says 'Listen Didi...'

Bengal elections: PM Modi targeted Mamata Banerjee's rule as one of "corruption and loot" (File)

Mamata Banerjee's "Khela hobe (game on)", the anthem of Trinamool Congress rallies ahead of the Bengal election, received a sharp rebuttal from Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his mega rally in Kolkata today.

PM Modi, targeting Mamata Banerjee's rule as one of "corruption and loot-tantra (loot)", said to the crowd: "Nothing is hidden. Bengal knows everything. But this khel (game) will not continue. Khel Khatam hona chahiye (this game must stop)."

The Prime Minister then threw a direct challenge at the Bengal Chief Minister. "Didi, listen to this. TMC ka khela shesh. Khel khatam, vikas shuru (TMC's game is over. The game ends, development begins)".

The phrase "Khela hobe" headlines a rap song that has become the Trinamool's campaign song for the Bengal election that starts on March 27 and will be held in eight rounds spread over 33 days.

The song is believed to have been created by a Trinamool leader, Debangshu Bhattacharya. Mamata Banerjee has been using the 'Khela Hobe' slogan at most of her rallies as she challenges the BJP and PM Modi.

On Friday, the Chief Minister said at a press conference to announce candiates for the election: "Khela hobe, dekha hobe, jeta Hobe...(Game on, we will see, we will win)."