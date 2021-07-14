Bengal Eases Covid Curbs As Cases Dip, Metro Rail To Run On Weekdays

Intrastate buses will run with fully vaccinated staff (File)

West Bengal today announced a further easing of Covid restrictions while it extended the ongoing lockdown till July 30 as experts warn of an impending third wave of the pandemic. The state had on June 28 extended the Covid-induced lockdown till July 15 to control the spread of the devastating second wave of the virus.

As part of the new relaxations, metro rail will be allowed to operate on weekdays at 50% capacity, an official order said. However, local train services will continue to remain suspended with the exception of special trains for government officials and staff.

Publis buses, taxis, autorickshaws will be allowed to run at 50% capacity. Intrastate buses have been permitted to operate at 50% capacity with fully vaccinated staff.

Offices - private and government - will be allowed to function with 50% of their staff.

Gymnasiums and beauty parlours can now operate with 50 percent strength from 11 am to 6 pm. Vegetable markets can remain open from 6 am to 12 pm.

Banks will be allowed to remain open from 10 am to 3 pm.

On Tuesday, Bengal reported 863 new cases of coronavirus in 24 hours with 17 deaths. The state has so far recorded 15,13,877 Covid cases with 17,944 deaths. The positivity rate on Tuesday stood at 1.84 percent, according to official data.

(With inputs from PTI)