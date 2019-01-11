'Another Film Will Be Shown In Coming Days': Mamata Banerjee's Dig At PM

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee says I am a separate party from the Congress. (File)

Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee today took a savage dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, without once mentioning his name. Inaugurating a theatre festival, she also thought up a dramatic "film" for the upcoming national election -- "The Disastrous Prime Minister".

Mamata Banerjee's comments originated from her review of 'The Accidental Prime Minister', the film based on Manmohan Singh that hit the screens today. The film, based on a book by the former prime minister's media advisor Sanjaya Baru, maps Manmohan Singh's years as PM and his struggle with internal politics of the Congress.

"Look what they are doing in the name of 'the Accidental Prime Minister'," Mamata Banerjee said at Barasat, where she was inaugurating a festival of 'Jatra' or rural theatre.

"Look, I am a separate party from the Congress. I came out of the Congress and formed the Trinamool Congress with your blessings. But I think that what is being done is a distortion (or caricature) -- and it is wrong," said the chief minister, who started politics as a youth leader of the Congress.

"Those who are doing drama before the elections over 'Accidental Prime Minister', they should see another film -- 'The Disastrous PM'. That will also be shown in the coming days. No one will be spared. What you will show will be reflected back," she quipped.

Then her attack turned personal. "Look at yourself in the mirror. Can't even smile, can't even talk nicely. People see him and say, ore baba, Gabbar Singh is coming. People see him and say Jabbar singh is coming," she said.

Mamata Banerjee's comments came just two hours after the screening of 'The Accidental Prime Minister' was cancelled 15 minutes after it started at a theatre in central Kolkata. Youth Congress workers held protests outside the Hind Inox cinema condemning the film and burning an effigy of PM Modi.