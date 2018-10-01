Bengal BJP Takes Islampur Deaths To New Delhi, Will Meet President Today

The Trinamool has claimed the BJP is simply indulging in politics with the deaths

The death of two young men at Islampur in West Bengal during clashes between students and the police last week will reach Rashtrapati Bhavan today.

The fathers of the two dead men met BJP president Amit Shah on Sunday and submitted a memorandum to the National Human Rights Commission.

Today, they are expected to meet President Ram Nath Kovind.

Arrangements for the fathers to go to Delhi were made by BJP MP SS Ahluwalia, sources say. He accompanied them to the NHRC.

22-year-old Tapash Barman who was working in his sweet shop when a bullet hit him during the clashes at the Darivit High School on September 20 over the appointment of an Urdu teacher. He died in hospital the next day.

The other bereaved father is of Rajesh Sarkar, 20, who was brought dead to hospital.

The bodies of the two young men have still not been cremated. The families have kept the bodies buried in shallow graves. The police have denied their claim that the two men were killed in police firing. The families want a second post-mortem to find out whether the bullets that killed them were fired from standard police rifles or not.

The Trinamool has claimed the BJP is simply indulging in politics with the death of the two men. Law and order is a state subject and everyone knows that, Trinamool leader Shobhandeb Chattopadhyay said.

However, on Sunday, a team of state BJP leaders met home minister Rajnath Singh who is in Kolkata and urged him to order a CBI probe into the Islampur deaths.

The home minister will meet Mamata Banerjee and chief ministers of Bihar, Jharkhand and Odisha or their representatives in Kolkata today.