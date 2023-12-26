Bengal BJP Leader Anupam Hazra Removed From National Secretary Post

The BJP's decision came on a day when JP Nadda and Home Minister Amit Shah were in Kolkata.

BJP president JP Nadda on Tuesday removed West Bengal leader Anupam Hazra from the post of the party's national secretary.

A former Lok Sabha MP, Anupam Hazra has been critical of the party's functioning in the state for some time.

The BJP's decision came on a day when Mr Nadda and Home Minister Amit Shah were in Kolkata for a host of political programmes.

Mr Hazra's removal from the post is being seen as a message to dissidents within the party to stick to organisational discipline and toe the leadership's line.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)