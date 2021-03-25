Bengal BJP Candidate Promises Free Trips To Ayodhya, Gets Poll Body's Notice

BJP candidate from Pandabeswar, Jitendra Tiwari, made the remarks on two occasions.

Bharatiya Janata Party candidate from Pandabeswar, West Bengal, Jitendra Tiwari was issued a show-cause notice by the Election Commission (EC) for promising voters a free trip to the temple of Lord Ram in Ayodhya if elected, officials said today.

Mr Tiwari made the remarks twice -- while speaking at a public meeting in Haripur on March 21, and later at a party meeting.

The Trinamool Congress lodged a complaint with the poll body on March 22 over the issue.

In his reply to the EC notice, Mr Tiwari said that he was unaware that making such a promise would violate the model code of conduct.

He also apologised to the EC for "being ignorant".