Bengal BJP Candidate Promises Free Trips To Ayodhya, Gets Poll Body's Notice

Bharatiya Janata Party candidate from Pandabeswar, West Bengal, Jitendra Tiwari was issued a show-cause notice by the Election Commission (EC) for promising voters a free trip to the temple of Lord Ram in Ayodhya if elected, officials said today.
Mr Tiwari made the remarks twice -- while speaking at a public meeting in Haripur on March 21, and later at a party meeting.
The Trinamool Congress lodged a complaint with the poll body on March 22 over the issue.
In his reply to the EC notice, Mr Tiwari said that he was unaware that making such a promise would violate the model code of conduct.
He also apologised to the EC for "being ignorant".