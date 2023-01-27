Belgian Malinois Dogs Join Canine Squad At Mangaluru International Airport

Belgian Malinois are a breed of herding dogs. (Representational)

Two dogs of Belgian Malinois breed joined the canine squad of CISF that overlooks the security of the Mangaluru International Airport (MIA).

Max and Ranger are the two dogs that joined the CISF canine squad. Max stood first and Ranger was second in the training that was held at the dog breeding and training centre of CISF at Taralu in Bengaluru, a release from the MIA here said.

The dogs were welcomed in a grand manner by the Airport Security Guards (ASG) wing of CISF.

The guards also gave a demonstration about defence tactics.

