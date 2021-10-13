Being Part Of WhatsApp Group Not Crime, Umar Khalid Tells Delhi Court

Umar Khalid is an accused in a conspiracy case relating to Northeast Delhi violence. File

Student-turned-activist Umar Khalid today told Delhi's Karkardooma Court that the prosecution wants to paint every accused in the conspiracy case relating to the Northeast Delhi violence with the same brush and said that being part of a WhatsApp group is not a crime.

Noted lawyer Trideep Pais, while advancing his argument for bail plea of Umar Khalid, told Additional Sessions Judge Amitabh Rawat that the entire charge-sheet in a larger conspiracy case is a fertile imagination of Delhi Police.

He also said that there was no evidence to show that Sharjeel Imam created the group on the directions of Umar Khalid.

Lawyer Pais told the Court that the chargesheet alleged that Umar Khalid asked Sharjeel Imam to make a WhatsApp Group and submitted that being a part of a group is not a crime. He also asked, "Is chakka jam an offence? Is a meeting to say that our protest will involve chakka jam automatically a criminal conspiracy?"

As the matter remained inconclusive today, the court adjourned it for further hearing on November 2.

The Special Cell of Delhi Police has filed a charge sheet against various accused, including Umar Khalid, under the The Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), Indian Penal Code (IPC), Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act, 1984 and Arms Act.

