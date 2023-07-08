Behind Case Of Madhya Pradesh Man Forced To Lick Teen's Feet, A Revenge Angle

A man in Madhya Pradesh was made to lick the feet of a teenager

A man was forced to lick the feet of a teen inside a moving car in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior. A video of the incident has been shared widely on social media.

In the video, Mohsin alias Mantri Khan was seen travelling in a car with three men and a minor, who repeatedly slapped him. Then men then forced him to lick the feet of the 17-year-old teen who was in the car.

The police said the incident appears to be a revenge attack on Mohsin by the group.

Mohsin and his friend Lala Pandit and Vansh Pathak thrashed Chetan Sharma on June 21 in Dabra. A police case was filed against Mohsin and his friends the next day.

On June 23, Mohsin was kidnapped in what is now being seen as a retaliatory action by the teenager and his friends to avenge the May 21 attack.

Moshin told reporters on Saturday that the four accused first caught his friend Karan in Gwalior on June 23 and then forced Karan to call him.

"They kidnapped me and my friend and beat both of us badly inside the vehicle, which also had illegal firearms. I was compelled to lick the feet of the main accused," Mohsin told reporters.

A few km later, both Mohsin and his friend Karan managed to escape from the car.

Mohsin is also an accused in two cases, including the May 21 attack on the teenager and his friend. The other matter is linked to an excise case, where his name appears as Mantri Khan in Dabra town.

"On May 21, the victim had a fight with the accused and a case was filed. This video went viral on Friday night, after which the police swung into action, arresting two of them, including the main accused teenager and his aide Sudip," Gwalior police officer Rajesh Singh Chandel said.

"The remaining two accused, Amit Gurjar and Tejindar Gurjar, who already face cases of assault and looting, are on the run. Efforts are on to nab them," he said.