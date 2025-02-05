KTM Bike, 12 Phones, Silver Coins: Massive Haul As Cops Raid Beggar's Home

An investigation into allegations that a beggar was involved in theft from several homes in Bihar's Muzaffarpur district has led cops to a startling discovery. A raid at the beggar's home led to the recovery of a KTM bike worth over Rs 1 lakh, 12 mobile phones and silver coins from several countries, including one dating back to the British Raj.

Rural SP Vidya Sagar said residents of the area told them that the woman, Neelam Devi, was a beggar who would go door-to-door in the residential neighbourhood. Of late, she had started selling mosquito nets too. "We have found that the real intent behind begging was to identify targets. She would conduct the recce and her son-in-law would commit the theft at the targeted house at night," he said.

While Neelam Devi has been arrested, her son-in-law, Chutuk Lal, is on the run and police are looking for him. Neelam Devi, police said, had said all the recovered items belonged to her son-in-law. Police suspect the KTM bike seized from her home was used in the thefts.

Among the recovered items are 12 mobile phones of different brands, coins from Nepal, Afghanistan and Kuwait, a gold chain and other gold ornaments and the KTM bike.

"The woman's son-in-law is on the run and his arrest would lead us to the rest of the gang. We are investigating how the foreign coins reached her home. The woman has been sent to jail," Mr Sagar said.